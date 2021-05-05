Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,031 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,103 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in KB Home by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,151,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,811,000 after buying an additional 305,958 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in KB Home by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,276,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,828,000 after purchasing an additional 223,242 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,752,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,264,000 after purchasing an additional 32,181 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of KB Home by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,225,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,603,000 after purchasing an additional 59,531 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter worth $40,317,000. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

KB Home stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.03. 17,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,660,071. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $50.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KB Home will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $3,031,303.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,465 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $2,202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,020,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,743,306 over the last 90 days. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

