Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Sells 23,535 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 54.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,535 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.3% of Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 11,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $353,000. Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, DAGCO Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 79.7% during the first quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $276.85. The company had a trading volume of 15,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,537. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $280.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.34. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $168.69 and a one year high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

