Parallel Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,495 Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Trinseo by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 36,331 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 3rd quarter worth about $428,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised their price target on shares of Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.29.

In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $127,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Bernard M. Skeete sold 2,674 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $173,301.94. Insiders sold 85,844 shares of company stock worth $5,633,047 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSE opened at $65.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.98. Trinseo S.A. has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $76.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -46.33 and a beta of 1.73.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $860.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Trinseo’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 10.22%.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

