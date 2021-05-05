Parallel Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 415 Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $220.65 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $142.57 and a 1-year high of $231.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.52.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

