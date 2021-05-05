Parallel Advisors LLC Has $118,000 Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Old Republic International by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Old Republic International by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ORI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

ORI opened at $25.62 on Wednesday. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $25.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.76.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 208.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $26,958.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,749.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,192,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,046.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,102 shares of company stock worth $43,026 and have sold 163,000 shares worth $3,461,110. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

