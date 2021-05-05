Parallel Advisors LLC Has $123,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 94.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XHB. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,987,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $479,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000.

NYSEARCA XHB opened at $77.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.64. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $77.47.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

