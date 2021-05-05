Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 813 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 49.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Bandwidth by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 6,226 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.73, for a total value of $1,081,642.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,330.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 2,562 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.91, for a total value of $350,763.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,764.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,281 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $121.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -112.32 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 10.21 and a quick ratio of 10.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.75. Bandwidth Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.00 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $113.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.61 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

BAND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Bandwidth from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bandwidth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.50.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

