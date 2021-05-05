Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.57

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$19.57 and traded as high as C$23.61. Parex Resources shares last traded at C$23.16, with a volume of 438,465 shares changing hands.

PXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Eight Capital reissued a “na” rating and issued a C$31.00 price target on shares of Parex Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC upped their target price on Parex Resources to C$27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Haywood Securities upped their target price on Parex Resources from C$31.00 to C$32.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.72.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$22.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.57. The firm has a market cap of C$2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$218.01 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parex Resources Inc. will post 3.1400002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 67,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.47, for a total transaction of C$1,527,173.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 353,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,939,370.04. Also, Director Robert John Engbloom sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.31, for a total value of C$426,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,065,475. Insiders sold a total of 232,565 shares of company stock valued at $5,185,676 in the last 90 days.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

