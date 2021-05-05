Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 807 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMT. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $27,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $248.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $241.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.84, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.83.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.