Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CME. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 624.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 67.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $204.36 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.89 and a 1 year high of $216.75. The firm has a market cap of $73.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.92.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.94%.

In other CME Group news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total transaction of $183,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,215.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total transaction of $308,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,826.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,528,390 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.20.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.