Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Square by 33,045.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,870,539,000 after buying an additional 8,568,716 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth approximately $597,618,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Square by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,300,000 after buying an additional 1,149,672 shares during the last quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth about $99,909,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,906,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SQ. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Square from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.64.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total value of $706,800.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,927 shares in the company, valued at $33,839,012.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.61, for a total transaction of $24,961,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,260,160 shares of company stock worth $302,697,108. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SQ opened at $231.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 366.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $65.21 and a one year high of $283.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.