Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 25.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $237.07 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $151.52 and a one year high of $300.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $248.42 and its 200 day moving average is $246.52. The company has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $970.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.24 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on SNPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

In other news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total transaction of $6,000,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,111,291.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total transaction of $1,716,425.64. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,030 shares of company stock worth $23,699,496. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

