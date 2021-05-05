Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 651,682 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 93.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651,682 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 293.0% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 117,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,563,000 after buying an additional 87,566 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 40,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 261,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,409,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 403,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 188,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,588,000 after purchasing an additional 12,930 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.08 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.79 and a 200-day moving average of $69.61.

