Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.33). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.67 million. On average, analysts expect Park Hotels & Resorts to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $22.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.25. Park Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average of $18.10.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PK shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

