Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Given Outperform Rating at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$37.00 price target on the stock.

PLC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Park Lawn in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$33.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$35.00 to C$37.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$36.81.

Shares of TSE PLC opened at C$34.13 on Tuesday. Park Lawn has a 1 year low of C$18.98 and a 1 year high of C$35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.44, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$32.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.58.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.59%.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

