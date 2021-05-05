Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target Raised to C$45.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its target price lifted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.44% from the stock’s current price.

PKI has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$49.00 price target on shares of Parkland in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Parkland in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Parkland to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a C$50.00 price target on Parkland and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.92.

Shares of PKI traded up C$1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$40.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Parkland has a 12-month low of C$30.75 and a 12-month high of C$45.10. The stock has a market cap of C$6.07 billion and a PE ratio of 74.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$38.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$39.34.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parkland will post 2.4799998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Colin Peter Kilty sold 5,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.21, for a total value of C$196,052.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,131,455.30.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

