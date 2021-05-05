Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Buys Shares of 3,265 BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,265 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. FMR LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 28.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 417.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after purchasing an additional 257,502 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the third quarter worth about $2,019,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 43.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,499 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 30.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,106 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $74.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.36. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.65 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82. The company has a market capitalization of $119.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $2.02 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.85%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BHP shares. Liberum Capital lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

