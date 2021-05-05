Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,164,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 37,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 14,493 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,056,000. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $77.80 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $79.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.58.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

