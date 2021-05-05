Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 223,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,886,000 after acquiring an additional 8,582 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 167,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter.

DVY opened at $120.08 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $120.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.81 and a 200 day moving average of $103.51.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

