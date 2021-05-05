Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $14.62 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,087 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.2% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,302,309,000 after purchasing an additional 112,807 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after buying an additional 7,534,862 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after buying an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alphabet by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after acquiring an additional 697,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,473.33.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,306.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,323.30 and a 52 week high of $2,431.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,191.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1,922.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

