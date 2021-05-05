Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases 2,700 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $333,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 73,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 50,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 13,615 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 44.8% during the first quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 114,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 35,471 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $24.57 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.75 and its 200 day moving average is $23.65.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

