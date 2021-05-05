Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $874.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.96 million. Parsons had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Parsons updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of Parsons stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,763. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.99. Parsons has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $44.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

PSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Parsons has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

