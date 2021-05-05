Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,400 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the March 31st total of 256,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 115.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Pason Systems from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pason Systems from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pason Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Pason Systems from $8.75 to $9.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pason Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.92.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSYTF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.71. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,844. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.43. Pason Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.32.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

