Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) PT Raised to C$13.00

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Pason Systems from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.00 price target (up from C$10.50) on shares of Pason Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of PSI opened at C$9.31 on Monday. Pason Systems has a 12-month low of C$4.74 and a 12-month high of C$10.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of C$773.56 million and a P/E ratio of -129.31.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$32.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$24.35 million. On average, analysts expect that Pason Systems will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

