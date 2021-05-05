Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $107.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Patrick Industries, Inc. is a major manufacturer of component products and distributor of building products and materials for the Recreational Vehicle, Manufactured Housing and Marine industries. The Company also supplies many of its products to certain Industrial markets that include customers in the kitchen cabinet, office and household furniture, fixtures and commercial furnishings and other industrial markets. Patrick’s major manufactured products include decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels, solid surface, granite and quartz countertops, fabricated aluminum products, wrapped vinyl, paper and hardwood profile moldings, slide-out trim and fascia, cabinet doors and components, fiberglass bath fixtures, fiberglass and plastic helm systems and component products, wiring and wiring harnesses, and composite parts and polymer-based flooring and other products. Patrick Industries also distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panels, drywall finishing products, and other miscellaneous products. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Patrick Industries from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Patrick Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

PATK opened at $93.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.42. Patrick Industries has a 12-month low of $36.76 and a 12-month high of $98.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.72. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 3.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,710,559.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total value of $66,588.75. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 326,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,187,620.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,427 shares of company stock worth $15,858,317 in the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

