Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $88.00 to $104.00. The stock had previously closed at $89.60, but opened at $93.62. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Patrick Industries shares last traded at $92.05, with a volume of 124 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Patrick Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

In related news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 3,501 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $293,978.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,403,697.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,076,822.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,352,168.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,427 shares of company stock valued at $15,858,317. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PATK. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.72. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 3.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.09%.

About Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.