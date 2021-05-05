Patriot Investment Management Inc. Has $7.43 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,129 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.7% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Patriot Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $7,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 22,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 33,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period.

VGSH stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,697. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $61.47 and a 12 month high of $62.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

