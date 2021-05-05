Patriot Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,669 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,317 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 282.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $651,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,562,340.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on LOB shares. Truist raised their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

NASDAQ LOB traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $68.82. 3,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,828. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.78 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.98. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $72.64.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.27. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 10.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.27%.

Live Oak Bancshares Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

