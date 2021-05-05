Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) PT Lowered to $360.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its target price reduced by analysts at Mizuho from $400.00 to $360.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.61% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.06.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $354.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $382.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $399.63. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $233.27 and a 1-year high of $471.08. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,299,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 286,171.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 217,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,394,000 after buying an additional 217,490 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 305.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,115,000 after buying an additional 141,778 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,738,000 after purchasing an additional 106,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 383,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,475,000 after purchasing an additional 88,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

