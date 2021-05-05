PC Connection (CNXN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The business had revenue of $675.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.84 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 2.33%. On average, analysts expect PC Connection to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PC Connection alerts:

CNXN stock opened at $47.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.66. PC Connection has a 52 week low of $35.49 and a 52 week high of $55.21.

In related news, Director Jack L. Ferguson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $141,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,942,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 58.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.