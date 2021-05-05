PCHAIN (PI) Price Tops $0.0457 on Major Exchanges

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 5th. One PCHAIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PCHAIN has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar. PCHAIN has a market capitalization of $37.27 million and $3.44 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.73 or 0.00084531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00019417 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00070573 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $466.48 or 0.00826163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.50 or 0.00100065 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,341.07 or 0.09459304 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00043916 BTC.

PCHAIN Coin Profile

PCHAIN (PI) is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2019. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 816,469,012 coins. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN. The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

