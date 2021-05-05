PCTEL (PCTI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. PCTEL had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 5.77%. On average, analysts expect PCTEL to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PCTEL alerts:

Shares of PCTI opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.56 million, a P/E ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.90. PCTEL has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $11.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. PCTEL’s payout ratio is currently 75.86%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PCTI. TheStreet raised shares of PCTEL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of PCTEL from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PCTEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

PCTEL Company Profile

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Enterprise Wireless, Intelligent Transportation, and Industrial IoT. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and Industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for PCTEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCTEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.