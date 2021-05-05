Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,823 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 2.2% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.69.

NYSE DIS opened at $184.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $98.86 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.49.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,589 shares in the company, valued at $9,813,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 602,351 shares of company stock worth $116,701,101 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.