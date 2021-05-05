Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Pegasystems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst R. Jaluria expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Pegasystems’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

PEGA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.29.

Pegasystems stock opened at $121.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Pegasystems has a 12-month low of $82.12 and a 12-month high of $148.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pegasystems by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,985,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,625,000 after purchasing an additional 55,047 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,342,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,911,000 after buying an additional 118,035 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,243,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,729,000 after buying an additional 9,709 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,233,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,412,000 after buying an additional 173,145 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 733,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,680,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares during the period. 47.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $114,727.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,074.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $827,396.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,756.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.60%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

