Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 640,324 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 8,168,312 shares.The stock last traded at $88.56 and had previously closed at $96.70.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.81.

The company has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,287.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.83.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $1,587,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 268,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,433,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $11,067,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,793,934.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 483,161 shares of company stock valued at $55,938,602. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,983,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,077,000 after acquiring an additional 202,320 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,419,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,943,000 after buying an additional 4,996,107 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,303,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,740,000 after buying an additional 1,536,900 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 7,857,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,179,000 after buying an additional 80,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $465,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

