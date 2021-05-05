Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,440,000 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the March 31st total of 3,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PBA. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $31.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $31.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.55.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1674 per share. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,279,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 624.2% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 155,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 134,205 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,193,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,893,000 after acquiring an additional 368,977 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 154,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 43,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 208,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 51,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

