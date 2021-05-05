Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt restated their buy rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC decreased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$39.13.

PPL stock opened at C$38.53 on Tuesday. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$26.77 and a twelve month high of C$38.80. The company has a market cap of C$21.19 billion and a PE ratio of -44.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$36.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.59.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.4500002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently -291.33%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

