Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PENNSYLVANIA R.E. INVEST. TR. is a real estate investment trust, engaged in acquiring and holding for investment interests in real estate. “

Shares of NYSE:PEI opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 3.00. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $2.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average is $1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($2.78). Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 27.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 269.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 35,587 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 660,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 103,900 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 570,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

About Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

