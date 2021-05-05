Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Performance Food Group updated its Q4 2021 guidance to – EPS.

PFGC stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.29. 1,520,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,586. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $19.63 and a 52 week high of $59.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of -46.80 and a beta of 1.55.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

