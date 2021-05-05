Pesetacoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $4.00 (PTC)

Pesetacoin (CURRENCY:PTC) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One Pesetacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pesetacoin has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. Pesetacoin has a total market capitalization of $806,873.30 and approximately $4.00 worth of Pesetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $339.89 or 0.00598718 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005248 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006994 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Pesetacoin Coin Profile

Pesetacoin (PTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2014. Pesetacoin’s total supply is 143,536,754 coins. The official website for Pesetacoin is pesetacoin.info. Pesetacoin’s official Twitter account is @oPesetaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pesetacoin is /r/officialpesetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PesetaCoin is a scrypt altcoin like Litecoin. The block time is one minute and the diffiuclty retargets using the Kimoto Gravity Well. The starting block reward is 166 PTC and halves every year. The coin is merged mineable and has a negligable premine of 0.016%. “

Pesetacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pesetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pesetacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pesetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

