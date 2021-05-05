Peter Maag Sells 20,000 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) insider Peter Maag sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $1,532,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 420,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,215,087.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Peter Maag also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $724,000.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total transaction of $612,900.00.

On Friday, February 5th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $898,200.00.

CareDx stock opened at $74.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -161.04 and a beta of 0.84. CareDx, Inc has a 1-year low of $26.61 and a 1-year high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $58.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.51 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,850,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,992,000 after purchasing an additional 225,040 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,418,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,759,000 after acquiring an additional 65,135 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in CareDx by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,099,000 after buying an additional 442,692 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in CareDx by 851.1% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 969,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,240,000 after acquiring an additional 867,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 820,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,844,000 after buying an additional 35,363 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CareDx from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.57.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

