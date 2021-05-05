Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CEQP. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 840.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CEQP traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $31.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.38. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 3.75.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($1.22). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25,000.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Gas Services Holding Crestwood sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $132,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William H. Moore sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $2,216,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CEQP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist increased their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.18.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

