Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Has $14.66 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,440 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up about 4.3% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $14,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 84,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 90,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,207,000 after acquiring an additional 13,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Shares of EFG stock traded down $1.91 on Wednesday, reaching $103.73. 383,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.79.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

