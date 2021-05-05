Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Invests $7.03 Million in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 235,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,032,000. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period.

Shares of COMT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.99. 1,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,922. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.85 and its 200-day moving average is $28.36. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $21.79 and a 52 week high of $32.92.

