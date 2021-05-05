Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 17,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $139.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 921,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,261,214. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.91. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $133.19 and a 1 year high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

