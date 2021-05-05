PFG Advisors Acquires Shares of 11,446 Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV)

PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 11,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $12.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day moving average is $11.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were paid a $0.0525 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

