PFG Advisors Buys New Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 230.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $61.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.69. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $61.47 and a twelve month high of $62.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

