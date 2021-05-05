PFG Advisors Makes New Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

PFG Advisors bought a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $347,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 288.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,219,000 after purchasing an additional 74,433 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 1,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 15,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $379.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.85 and a fifty-two week high of $392.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.98 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.17.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.95.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.