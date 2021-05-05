PFG Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

PFG Advisors lowered its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,842 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,206,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 75.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 19,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCL stock opened at $21.11 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $21.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.20.

