Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 19,762 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,383,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965,496 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pfizer by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,973,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540,245 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,009,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,546,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,280,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,838 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.88. 1,061,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,002,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $228.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.79. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.